Virginia Governor Announces New Telework Policy

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Telework Policy Focused on Innovation and Teamwork

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new Commonwealth telework policy focusing on Virginia state employees returning to the workplace. Consistent with pre-pandemic policies and updated Department of Labor and Industry guidelines, agencies will determine work schedules in accordance with the Commonwealth’s telework policy and the Standard Telework Agreement.

“After listening to the needs of Virginians, discussing solutions with agency heads across government, and closely monitoring the pandemic, we are excited to welcome our employees in-person this summer. We know that creative, innovative, and effective solutions for all Virginians occur with regular, in-person interaction by our incredible workforce here in the Commonwealth. Embarking on a new path that values innovation and teamwork, we are updating Virginia’s telework policy for the first time in more than a decade. Since day one, my commitment to have a best-in-class government serving all Virginians has been clear, these updates balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The developed policy provides options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate. All employees with current telework agreements must apply for teleworking options with the new Standard Telework Agreement.

Key Dates: