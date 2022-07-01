Virginia Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“I’m delighted to appoint this group of proven leaders in their respective fields to help ensure every student has a best-in-class education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I have tasked these innovators to bring their expertise as parents, industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to ensure our classrooms and our campuses prepare students for success in life. This includes providing equal access to educational opportunities regardless of background or zip code, protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse, keeping tuition affordable, and ensuring that all Virginians have access to in-demand career pathways. Together, we will make Virginia the best place to learn across a lifetime.”

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education

Suparna Dutta of Fairfax, Technology Architect, Infosys; Co-founder, Coalition for TJ; Education Platform Director, American Hindu Coalition

William D. Hansen of McLean, President and CEO, Building Hope

Andrew J. Rotherham of Madison, Co-founder and Partner, Bellwether Education Partners

H. Alan Seibert, Ed.D. of Salem, Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer, Roanoke City Public Schools; President, Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development

STATE COUNCIL FOR HIGHER EDUCATION FOR VIRGINIA

William Harvey, PhD of Hampton, President, Hampton University

Cheryl Oldham. J.D. of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Center for Education and Workforce at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Vice President of Education Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Walter Curt of Port Republic, CEO, Power Monitors Inc.

BOARD OF VISITORS

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

Richard Bray of Chesapeake, CEO and Chairman, Beazley Foundation

John Lawson II of Newport News, Executive Chairman, W.M. Jordan Company

Kelli Meadows of Henrico, Founding Partner, Meadows Urquhart Acree and Cook LLP

Charles “Larry” Pope of Williamsburg, retired President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Boris Robinson of Round Rock, Texas, Founder and CEO, BGR Financial Coaching LLC

COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY

Kendrick Ashton Jr. of McLean, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The St. James

Stephen Huebner of Toano, retired Vice-President, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.

C. Michael Petters of Newport News, President and CEO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Laura Rigas of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Syneos Health

EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL

G. Robert “Bob” Aston, Jr of Suffolk, Chairman of the Executive Board, Towne Bank

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

Reginald Brown of Alexandria, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Lindsey Burke, PhD of Fairfax, Director, Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation

Michael Meese, PhD of Oak Hill, President, American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association

Ambassador Robert Pence (ret.) of Washington, D.C., Chairman, The Pence Group

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

The Honorable Richard “Dickie” Bell of Staunton, retired educator, retired member, Virginia House of Delegates

Teresa Edwards of Chesapeake, Regional President, Sentara Healthcare

Suzanne Obenshain of Harrisonburg, Small Business Owner and Operator

Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President and CEO, Dynamic Aviation

Jack White, Esq. of Fairfax Station, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY

Judith Lynch, PhD of Christiansburg, Legislative Aide, Virginia House of Delegates

Kristie Proctor of Hanover, Executive Director, The Virginia Rural Center

Ronald White of Midlothian, Vice President of Member and Public Relations, Southside Electric Cooperative, Associate Pastor, Providence United Methodist Church

NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

Dwayne Blake of Hampton, retired Corporate Vice President, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Katrina Chase of Chesapeake, Owner and President, Faith Broadcasting Corporation and Christian Broadcasting Corporation

Conrad Mercer Hall of Norfolk, retired CEO, Dominion Enterprises

James Jamison of Virginia Beach, Franchise Owner, Globus Medical Inc.

Delbert Parks of Manassas, Vice President and Site Executive, Micron Technology MTV

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Priority Automotive

Brian Holland of Virginia Beach, CEO, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

E. G. Middleton III of Norfolk, Owner and Operator, E. G. Middleton, Inc.

Elza Mitchum of Virginia Beach, President, C&M Industries, Inc.

P. Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, former CEO, Burlington Medical and BarRay Products

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

Jeanne Armentrout of Fincastle, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Carilion Clinic

Jennifer Wishon Gilbert of Mount Jackson, Freelance Journalist

George Mendiola of Manassas, President, Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC

James Turk of Blacksburg, Partner, Harrison and Turk, P.C.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

Andrew Lamar of Midlothian, Principal, Lamar Consulting

William Lee Murray of Fredericksburg, Managing Director and Partner, Cary Street Partners

Davis Rennolds of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting

The Honorable Terri Suit of Fredericksburg, Chief Executive Officer, Virginia REALTORS, Virginia’s First Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

Bert Ellis, Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, CEO and Chairman, Ellis Capital, and Chairman and CEO, Ellis Communications KDOC LLC, and President of Titan Broadcast Management

Stephen Long, MD of Richmond, President, Commonwealth Spine and Pain Specialists

The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Council Member, Abingdon Town Council, Audiologist, Abingdon Hearing Care and Abingdon ENT Associates

Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen, Senior Vice President, Centauri Health Solutions

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

The Honorable Peter Farrell of Henrico, Managing Partner, Tuckahoe Holdings, former member, Virginia House of Delegates

Ellen Fitzsimmons of Atlanta, Georgia, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs, Truist Financial Corporation

Vernon Dale Jones, PhD of Alexandria, former Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes-Barre Campus

Clifton Peay, MD of Richmond, Ophthalmologist, American Eye Center

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

John Adams of Midlothian, Equity Partner, McGuireWoods, LLP

C. Ernest Edgar IV of Tampa, Florida, General Counsel, Atkins North America

Thomas E. Gottwald of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, NewMarket Corportation

Meaghan Mobbs, PhD of Fairfax, Executive Director, Save Our Allies, Vice President for Client Strategies, LINK

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Victor Branch of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Corporate Affairs, Bank of America

Dr. Valerie Brown of Chesapeake, Executive Pastor, Mount Global Fellowship of Churches

Thomas Cosgrove of Williamsburg, Senior Manager of External Affairs, Newport News Shipbuilding

Robert Denton, Jr. of Blacksburg, Founding Director, School of Communications at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Harold Green, Jr. MD of Midlothian, Physician, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.

Leonard L. Hayes III, PhD of Silver Springs, Maryland, Senior Vice-President and Special Advisor for HBCU Initiatives, Strategic Education Inc.

VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY

Edward Baine of Moseley, President, Dominion Energy Virginia

David Calhoun of Sunapee, New Hampshire, President and CEO, The Boeing Company

Sandy Cupp Davis of Blacksburg, retired owner BCR Real Estate and Property Management

Charles “Brad” Hobbs of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Hobbs and Associates, and Managing Director and Chairman, Insight Partners