Virginia Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
“I’m delighted to appoint this group of proven leaders in their respective fields to help ensure every student has a best-in-class education,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I have tasked these innovators to bring their expertise as parents, industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to ensure our classrooms and our campuses prepare students for success in life. This includes providing equal access to educational opportunities regardless of background or zip code, protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse, keeping tuition affordable, and ensuring that all Virginians have access to in-demand career pathways. Together, we will make Virginia the best place to learn across a lifetime.”
BOARD OF EDUCATION
Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education
Suparna Dutta of Fairfax, Technology Architect, Infosys; Co-founder, Coalition for TJ; Education Platform Director, American Hindu Coalition
William D. Hansen of McLean, President and CEO, Building Hope
Andrew J. Rotherham of Madison, Co-founder and Partner, Bellwether Education Partners
H. Alan Seibert, Ed.D. of Salem, Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer, Roanoke City Public Schools; President, Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development
STATE COUNCIL FOR HIGHER EDUCATION FOR VIRGINIA
William Harvey, PhD of Hampton, President, Hampton University
Cheryl Oldham. J.D. of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Center for Education and Workforce at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Vice President of Education Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Walter Curt of Port Republic, CEO, Power Monitors Inc.
BOARD OF VISITORS
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY
Richard Bray of Chesapeake, CEO and Chairman, Beazley Foundation
John Lawson II of Newport News, Executive Chairman, W.M. Jordan Company
Kelli Meadows of Henrico, Founding Partner, Meadows Urquhart Acree and Cook LLP
Charles “Larry” Pope of Williamsburg, retired President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Boris Robinson of Round Rock, Texas, Founder and CEO, BGR Financial Coaching LLC
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
Kendrick Ashton Jr. of McLean, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The St. James
Stephen Huebner of Toano, retired Vice-President, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
C. Michael Petters of Newport News, President and CEO, Huntington Ingalls Industries
Laura Rigas of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Syneos Health
EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL
G. Robert “Bob” Aston, Jr of Suffolk, Chairman of the Executive Board, Towne Bank
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
Reginald Brown of Alexandria, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Lindsey Burke, PhD of Fairfax, Director, Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation
Michael Meese, PhD of Oak Hill, President, American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association
Ambassador Robert Pence (ret.) of Washington, D.C., Chairman, The Pence Group
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
The Honorable Richard “Dickie” Bell of Staunton, retired educator, retired member, Virginia House of Delegates
Teresa Edwards of Chesapeake, Regional President, Sentara Healthcare
Suzanne Obenshain of Harrisonburg, Small Business Owner and Operator
Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President and CEO, Dynamic Aviation
Jack White, Esq. of Fairfax Station, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY
Judith Lynch, PhD of Christiansburg, Legislative Aide, Virginia House of Delegates
Kristie Proctor of Hanover, Executive Director, The Virginia Rural Center
Ronald White of Midlothian, Vice President of Member and Public Relations, Southside Electric Cooperative, Associate Pastor, Providence United Methodist Church
NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY
Dwayne Blake of Hampton, retired Corporate Vice President, Huntington Ingalls Industries
Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads
Katrina Chase of Chesapeake, Owner and President, Faith Broadcasting Corporation and Christian Broadcasting Corporation
Conrad Mercer Hall of Norfolk, retired CEO, Dominion Enterprises
James Jamison of Virginia Beach, Franchise Owner, Globus Medical Inc.
Delbert Parks of Manassas, Vice President and Site Executive, Micron Technology MTV
OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Priority Automotive
Brian Holland of Virginia Beach, CEO, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
E. G. Middleton III of Norfolk, Owner and Operator, E. G. Middleton, Inc.
Elza Mitchum of Virginia Beach, President, C&M Industries, Inc.
P. Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, former CEO, Burlington Medical and BarRay Products
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
Jeanne Armentrout of Fincastle, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Carilion Clinic
Jennifer Wishon Gilbert of Mount Jackson, Freelance Journalist
George Mendiola of Manassas, President, Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC
James Turk of Blacksburg, Partner, Harrison and Turk, P.C.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
Andrew Lamar of Midlothian, Principal, Lamar Consulting
William Lee Murray of Fredericksburg, Managing Director and Partner, Cary Street Partners
Davis Rennolds of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting
The Honorable Terri Suit of Fredericksburg, Chief Executive Officer, Virginia REALTORS, Virginia’s First Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS
Bert Ellis, Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, CEO and Chairman, Ellis Capital, and Chairman and CEO, Ellis Communications KDOC LLC, and President of Titan Broadcast Management
Stephen Long, MD of Richmond, President, Commonwealth Spine and Pain Specialists
The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Council Member, Abingdon Town Council, Audiologist, Abingdon Hearing Care and Abingdon ENT Associates
Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen, Senior Vice President, Centauri Health Solutions
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
The Honorable Peter Farrell of Henrico, Managing Partner, Tuckahoe Holdings, former member, Virginia House of Delegates
Ellen Fitzsimmons of Atlanta, Georgia, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs, Truist Financial Corporation
Vernon Dale Jones, PhD of Alexandria, former Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes-Barre Campus
Clifton Peay, MD of Richmond, Ophthalmologist, American Eye Center
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
John Adams of Midlothian, Equity Partner, McGuireWoods, LLP
C. Ernest Edgar IV of Tampa, Florida, General Counsel, Atkins North America
Thomas E. Gottwald of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, NewMarket Corportation
Meaghan Mobbs, PhD of Fairfax, Executive Director, Save Our Allies, Vice President for Client Strategies, LINK
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY
Victor Branch of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Corporate Affairs, Bank of America
Dr. Valerie Brown of Chesapeake, Executive Pastor, Mount Global Fellowship of Churches
Thomas Cosgrove of Williamsburg, Senior Manager of External Affairs, Newport News Shipbuilding
Robert Denton, Jr. of Blacksburg, Founding Director, School of Communications at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Harold Green, Jr. MD of Midlothian, Physician, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
Leonard L. Hayes III, PhD of Silver Springs, Maryland, Senior Vice-President and Special Advisor for HBCU Initiatives, Strategic Education Inc.
VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
Edward Baine of Moseley, President, Dominion Energy Virginia
David Calhoun of Sunapee, New Hampshire, President and CEO, The Boeing Company
Sandy Cupp Davis of Blacksburg, retired owner BCR Real Estate and Property Management
Charles “Brad” Hobbs of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Hobbs and Associates, and Managing Director and Chairman, Insight Partners