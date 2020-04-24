Virginia Gov. Northam Taps Broad Group of Leaders for COVID-19 Business Task Force

(STL.News) – Governor Ralph Northam today announced a diverse group of leaders participating in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, which will continue to provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.

The task force consists of representatives from a variety of Virginia industries, scales, geographies, and backgrounds across the Commonwealth, including restaurants, breweries, wineries, small and large retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, spas and estheticians, museums, hospitality groups, campgrounds, and entertainment venues.

“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” said Governor Northam. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned—we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”

Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Business Task Force include:

Chad Ballard, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles

Katy Brown, Barter Theatre, Abington

Josh Chapman, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague

Jenny Crittenden, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester

Patrick Crute, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide

Christy Coleman, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg

David Foster, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond

Angelyn Glasgow, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone

George Hodson, Veritas Vineyard, Afton

Lester Johnson, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond

Kevin Liu, Carytown Cupcakes, Jasper, and the Tin Pan, Richmond

Franky Marchard, Volvo, Dublin

Owen Matthews, Kings Dominion, Doswell

Bill Meyer, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk

Brian Moore, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria

Brooke Mueller, Walmart, Statewide

Jon Norton, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax

Alex Nyerges, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

Chris Ray, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland

F. Dee Suarez-Diaz, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas

Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality, Reston

Bruce Thompson, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach

Laura Todd, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland

Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton

In addition to the task force, Governor Northam and his administration have continued to consult with numerous businesses, labor, public health, trade, and professional organizations.

The task force is staffed by Deputy Secretaries of Commerce and Trade Angela Navarro and Cassidy Rasnick, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Gena Berger, Chief Workforce Adviser Dr. Megan Healy, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Dr. Janice Underwood, along with key staff from the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

