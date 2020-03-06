Virginia Attorney General Herring Urges Virginians To Be Wary Of Coronavirus Related Scams

(STL.News) – As public health concerns continue to grow surrounding the coronavirus, Attorney General Mark R. Herring is urging Virginians to be wary of any coronavirus related scams. Scams could include selling products that purport to prevent the coronavirus, spreading misinformation, or pretending to solicit donations for victims of the disease.

“Unfortunately, scammers oftentimes take advantage of natural disasters or public health fears like the coronavirus to make a buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is so important that Virginians stay vigilant and do their research before giving their money to anyone purporting to sell preventative medications or raising funds for victims. I would also encourage all Virginians to take the necessary healthcare precautions to protect against the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.”

