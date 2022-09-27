Virgin Atlantic chief urges UK government to reverse course and lift pound

Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive has called on the UK government to “consider reversing” some policies announced last week to bolster the pound and assuage worries over the economy.

Shai Weiss on Tuesday said he was concerned about the direction of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government since it took office less than a month ago.

The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting, high-borrowing plan left investors alarmed about its impact on inflation, government debt and Britain’s hefty current account deficit.

“Truss said she would take difficult decisions upon entering into the role,” he said. “Maybe they need to take more difficult decisions to reverse the decline of the pound and ensure this country is not left with?.?.?.?perceived weakness in international markets.”

“Sometimes all of us in this room should be humble enough to say that if I said something that is not working, maybe I should reverse course, that is not a bad thing to do,” he added.

After plunging almost 5 per cent to a record low of $1.035 on Monday, the currency clawed back some of the decline to trade at $1.082 on Tuesday. Yields on UK government bonds, which have surged since Kwarteng’s plan was announced on Friday, were lower on Tuesday.

Weiss said Virgin had taken out protection against a fall in the pound “a few months ago” that left it partially insulated against the currency’s decline.

“We anticipated a potential decline in the pound and took financial positions which will allow us to benefit should the pound get to parity [with the dollar]?.?.?.?I wish we had done more,” he said.