Violeta E. Manahan Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Violeta E. Manahan, age 59, from Dededo, Guam, was sentenced in the United States District Court of Guam to 41 months imprisonment for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 846. The Court also ordered three years of supervised release following imprisonment, 50 hours of community service, and a mandatory $100 assessment fee. In addition, defendants convicted of a federal drug offense may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

From January 1, 2013, through March 7, 2017, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted two packages in the mail. The packages were found to contain over 110 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (“ice”). The investigation revealed that Jimmy Law mailed the packages to his ex-girlfriend, Manahan. Once on Guam, Manahan distributed the drug to others on island.

U.S. Attorney Anderson stated, “Our federal law enforcement partners continue to aggressively interdict drug shipments destined for Guam via our mail system. We will identify and target any people or organizations that engage in this illicit conduct. As this case reveals, there are substantial federal penalties for aiding or conspiring with others to distribute controlled substances. Those with any role in drug trafficking are potential targets for federal prosecution.”

This case was the result of a joint investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case was prosecuted by Rosetta L. San Nicolas, Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Guam

