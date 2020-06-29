Violation of Conditions of Release by Michelle Carrasquillo in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/22/20, Brattleboro Police responded to a van parked behind a hotel on Putney Road for a citizen dispute.

Investigation revealed that Michelle Carrasquillo, a 37 year old female from Brattleboro, had made both physical, and electronic contact with a male that she had court ordered conditions of release not to.

Carrasquillo was later located, and issued a citation for Contempt of Court. Carrasquillo will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 6/29/20 to answer her charge.

