Vinit Bolinjkar on why NBFC stocks are back in demand & what are the top picks

ET Now: Why are NBFC stocks making a comeback?

Vinit Bolinjkar: I believe it is catch-up trade with their richer cousins, the banks, doing very well. People are scouting for opportunities in the sector and they are fishing into the areas which have not moved up ahead. In this sector, we favour . We believe that the stock should continue to do well although it has been a recent laggard, I expect it to start picking up. when the results are out for the year and if they were to show 35% plus growth over the coming few months, I believe the rerating of this stock would continue.

Do you track Raymonds?

We used to track but now we do not track it. There were several disappointments and the corporate governance issues were always in the limelight and so we chose not to track it.

If goes through an FPO at current price or closer to current price, how should markets value it? Should people participate in it?

After Q2, we had done a result update and our targets were about Rs 4,100. So more or less, it is factored into the price out here. Having said that, any investor in Adani is investing from a very long term point of view as should anyone who is participating in the IPO.

On a timeline of three to five years, it is a very robust business to get into over the next three to five years. We will see the airport business getting weaned away into a separate company and massive value unlocking will happen.

We estimate that if the company does about $2 billion of EBITDA, it could generate about Rs 4 lakh crore of market cap value for the stock when it gets listed. Their other businesses are also firing very strong and we could see a lot of news flow coming in out there.

We know that Adani is a very hungry promoter, they are always looking to scale up rapidly in different businesses so we believe that the momentum of the growth will continue to sustain and hence those who are looking to enter this stock from a long term perspective can subscribe to the IPO.

What is your take regarding the churn in the sectors that we are seeing with respect to autos taking a backseat. These were doing quite well in the initial part of the year and IT at least is showing some signs of breaking out. Do you think it is going to be the trend in 2023 and that IT will make a comeback, or is it still some time away?

If you ask me I still think it is some time away. There is a lot of froth around the changing business dynamics and we believe that for some time the business will continue to remain sideways, interest will be lacklustre until the valuations decline to their long-term averages.

Purely within the NBFC, insurance plays where is it that you have your buy bias?

I think is our preferred pick in the sector.

And why is that?

We believe that they have a very big franchise which they can build on very aggressively. India is still an underpenetrated market and given its distribution reach and the way they have been performing, I believe that this stock should do well.

