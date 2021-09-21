Vincent Kemp Sentenced for Illegally taking Classified Information

Former Air Force contractor, Izaak Vincent Kemp sentenced to prison for illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified information

DAYTON (STL.News) A former contractor with the United States Air Force was sentenced in U.S. District Court to one year and one day in prison for illegally taking approximately 2,500 pages of classified documents.

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 36, of Fairborn, was charged on Jan. 25 by a Bill of Information. He pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 25.

According to court documents, Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) from July 2016 to May 2019, and later as a contractor at the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). While working at AFRL and NASIC – both located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn – Kemp had Top Secret security clearance.

Despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home.

Law enforcement discovered the more than 100 documents, which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the SECRET level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp’s home on May 25, 2019.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Mark J. Lesko, Acting Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Department of Justice; J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; the Air Force Office of Special Investigations; and Fairborn Police Chief Terry Bennington announced the sentence imposed yesterday evening by Senior U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace and Trial Attorney Matthew J. McKenzie with the Department of Justice’s National Security Division are representing the United States in this case.

