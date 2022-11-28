Vikas Lifecare rallies 6% as board approves allotment of shares to QIBs

Shares of hit the upper circuit on Monday after the company board approved the issuance and allotment of more than 10.75 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

In an exchange filing, the trading and distribution player said it has approved the allotment of 10,75,26,881 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each through the qualified institutional placement.

Following the announcement, shares of Vikas Lifecare zoomed as much as 6% to Rs 5.05 on Monday, before giving up some gains. The scrip had settled at Rs 4.78 on Friday.

The company board determined and approved the issuance of equity shares at a price of Rs 4.65 apiece, which is at a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs 4.88 set by the company.

The company, via its third tranche of QIP, raised about Rs 50 crore. Prior to this, it had raised Rs 100 crore through the same route and will raise another Rs 50 crore via the fourth and last tranche of the Rs 200 crore fundraising plan.

Calypso Global Investment Fund, AG Dynamic Funds and Forbes EMF received allotment through QIP mode between November 15-24, 2022.

Calypso Global Investment Fund received 3,71,49,166 shares or 34.55% of the issue, whereas AG Dynamic Funds got 3,59,69,113 shares or 33.45% of the issue. Forbes EMF bagged the remaining 3,44,08,602 or 32% of the issue size.

Vikas Lifecare, formerly known as , engages in the trading of various chemical compounds, polymers, PVC resins, plastic granules, and products related to the plastic industry in India.

Incorporated in 1995, the Delhi-based company is also involved in the real estate business; and the manufacture of recycled material for the automotive, packaging, sheathing, and textile industries.