Vijay Kedia pares stake in these 3 smallcap stocks in September quarter

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has pared stake in 3 smallcap companies in the September quarter, according to the latest shareholding pattern.

In Lykis, Kedia reduced his stake from 9.3% in June quarter to 2.7% in September quarter. He now holds a total of 5,24,710 shares, estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 crore.

Kedia also reduced his stake in from 1.95% to 1.62% and now holds 5 lakh shares, valued at around Rs 12 crore.

Also, Tejas Network is another stock in which Vijay Kedia, through his company Kedia has reduced its stake from 2.57% stake in the June ended quarter to 2.56% in the quarter ended September. Through the entity, the investor holds 39,00,000 shares in the telecommunications equipment concern.

Kedia, in accordance with the latest shareholdings filed, holds a total of 16 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 758 crore.

As per rules, listed companies are required to update their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis with the stock exchanges.

