Victoria Gurien claims $1 million prize playing The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Victoria Gurien, 61, of Naples, claimed the first $1 million prize from the new $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

Gurien purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 11700 Tamiami Trail East in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE