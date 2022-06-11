Victoria Christine Sentenced for Trafficking Crack Cocaine

Goldsboro Woman, Victoria Christine Taylor Sentenced to More Than Six Years for Trafficking Crack Cocaine

(STL.News) A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack).

According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges:

Count One (Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute a quantity of Cocaine Base (crack)), in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 846; and

Counts Nine and Ten (Distribution of a Quantity of Cocaine Base (crack)), in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 841(a)(1)).

On March 8, 2022, Taylor entered a plea of guilty to the first charge.

In 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Wilmington, North Carolina received information that Taylor was part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization. The organization operated in Goldsboro, NC, and it distributed significant quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine hydrochloride, and cocaine base (crack). The organization also maintained several “trap houses” or “stash houses” in Goldsboro and employed runners, often times drug users, to hand deliver drugs.

Based upon the investigation, law enforcement learned that Taylor was the girlfriend of the leader of the organization and personally managed a number of individuals distributing crack cocaine from her stash house. Over the course of the conspiracy, Taylor was responsible for assisting in the distribution of at least 131 grams of crack.

Five total defendants have been charged and convicted in this investigation:

Johnathan Aquavius Heath, a/k/a “Booty” (5:21-CR-314-M-1): pled guilty on June 7, 2022, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Five (5) Kilograms or More of Cocaine, and Two Hundred Eighty (280) Grams or More of Cocaine Base (Crack), in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 846; and Distribution of Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 841(a)(1).

Aratika Omhaya Anderson, a/k/a “Tika” (5:21-CR-314-M-2): pled guilty on October 19, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 846; and Distribution of Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 841(a)(1) and Title 18, United States Code section 2.

Richard Ronald Harris, III (5:21-CR-314-M-5): pled guilty on October 6, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Fifty (50) Grams or More of Methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 846; and Distribution of Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 841(a)(1) and Title 18, United States Code section 2.

Lelia Inez Harris (5:21-CR-314-M-5): pled guilty on November 16, 2021, to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess With Intent to Distribute Five (5) Grams or More of Methamphetamine), in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 846; and Distribution of Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Aiding and Abetting, in violation of Title 21, United States Code Section 841(a)(1) and Title 18, United States Code section 2.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Wilmington, North Carolina and the Goldsboro Police Department, investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer C. Nucci prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today