Victim Identified as Calvin Boykins in Homicide Investigation in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 3:58 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 82 Wheatland Avenue in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers were directed to one of the residences and in the hallway, they observed an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. The victim has since been identified as Calvin Boykins, 28, of Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

