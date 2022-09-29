Viceroy targets child safety, data protection of minors in second report on Truecaller

Mumbai: After putting the spotlight on potential tax fraud and redundant business model, activist short-seller Viceroy Research turned its attention Thursday to how Truecaller ’s software collects data of minors, a sensitive issue given the heightened focus on data privacy globally.

Sequoia-backed Truecaller’s shares fell over 2.3% intraday to 39.99 Swedish kronor (SEK).

This followed its over 20% rout on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap exchange on Wednesday.

Viceroy Research, a US-based international investigative financial research group, said it had fielded calls from concerned data protection specialists in India in relation to how Truecaller handles consent for minors.

To be sure, Truecaller’s privacy policy states that the company does not intentionally collect data from those under the relevant age of consent to enter into binding legal contracts.

Indian contract laws do not recognize minors — people under the age of 18 — as competent persons to enter into a contract with. Obtaining child consent has no legal validity in the country and, therefore, consent of a guardian is a must.



“Truecaller sign-up does not request a user’s age (only access to all of their other personal information). Truecaller indiscriminately collects data from users under the age of 18 in India, and indeed globally,” said. “This data is uploaded onto their public phonebook. Truecaller’s enhanced search spyware indiscriminately pulls contact data of minors and uploads this data into its public phonebook. Users cannot obtain unilateral consent from their contacts, especially if those contacts are minors. Data of minors (and all users) is actively available to strangers online without their consent.”

A spokesperson for Truecaller said the company had no comments to offer at this stage.

Truecaller is a software company that offers a global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication and calls.

Quoting a study by Unicef, Viceroy said about 20% of India’s population fall into ages 10-19 and are early technology adopters. “We believe minors represent a substantial portion of Truecaller’s user base and non-user phonebook.”

India is the biggest market for Truecaller, which saw sales grow 133% in the January-June period with 235.5 million monthly active users (MAU) and 194.4 million daily active users. It contributes almost 80% of Truecaller’s revenue and over 70% of daily active users, while 63% of its workforce is based in the country. Truecaller has, in some markets, also launched financial services for businesses.

Some 22% of Indian children have experienced cyberbullying at some point, which is 5% higher than the global average of 17%, according to a study by McAfee.

As per the study, smartphone use in the country among children in the 10-14 age group is 83%, 7% higher than the international average of 76%.

Viceroy said there was a sign-up screen for new Indian users and the enhanced search feature was available and auto-ticked for non-EU users on Truecaller until Wednesday.

“This feature has now been removed from sign in. We do not know where it is, nor do we know if it is automatically turned on. There still remains no checks by Truecaller to verify they are not collecting and publicizing data of minors… By omission, it appears that Truecaller have recognized that this Enhanced Search feature was a breach of regulation and of consumer trust,” it said.

Unlike Truecaller, over-the-top platforms like WhatsApp do not have a phonebook. You can’t search for people by name and number in the app.

“When WhatsApp is used on a phone, it syncs with your contacts. But if you phone someone else, unless they are in your contact (list) it will either flag it as not in your contact by either displaying only a phone number or potentially spam,” Fraser John Perring, founder of Viceroy Research, told ET.

“But with Truecaller, you can download it and, if I were to phone you and you didn’t have my number, it would still display as a name or the way someone else who is commonly known to both parties has saved the number. This is unique because it takes your phone data as well as the entire phone book’s data and then puts it in an address book that is accessible to others, irrespective of others giving consent or not. For minors, for vulnerable people in the society, this is dangerous and an absolute breach of privacy.”

Legal sources said a case was recently brought before the apex court by a law student who argued that just by having the Truecaller software on one’s phone, the entire phonebook of the individual is available to the company without others giving consent in the first place. This amounts to a breach of privilege, the student said.

Though the matter was dismissed, lawyers and public policy watchers said this issue is bound to come up again.

Viceroy Research was founded in 2016 by Perring, a British short seller, along with Australian partners Aiden Lau and Gabriel Bernarde.

Perring and Viceroy have stirred considerable media interest because of their reports on firms like Wirecard. Viceroy has also been known to bet against companies like Tesla, Grenke, Sofina Group and homegrown edtech unicorn Byju’s.

