Vero Beach Man James Dippold Buys Powerball Ticket From 7-eleven, Wins $2 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that James Dippold, of Vero Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on August 26, 2020 using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Dippold purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 1400 Highway A1A in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

