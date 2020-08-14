Vero Beach Man Damien Etayo Turns $30 Into $1 Million by Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Damien Etayo, 42, of Vero Beach, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Etayo purchased his winning ticket from Walmart Market, located at 1750 U.S. Highway 1 in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

