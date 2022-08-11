Vermont: Trevor Allen Sentenced for Bank Robbery

Vermont Man, Trevor Allen Sentenced to 77 Months for Bank Robbery

Trevor Allen, 30, formerly of Vermont, was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for bank robbery, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 28, 2018, Allen walked into the Claremont Savings Bank branch in Charlestown, New Hampshire, handed the teller a note demanding money, and showed the teller what subsequent investigation determined to be a BB gun.

The teller gave Allen $2,485 cash. Surveillance cameras captured images of the robbery, which were broadcast on local news outlets. Numerous individuals identified Allen from the photographs and he was apprehended two days later.

Allen previously pleaded guilty on November 16, 2021 to one count of bank robbery.

“Bank robberies are violent crimes that place the safety of bank employees, customers, and other members of the community in jeopardy,” said U.S. Attorney Young. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the law enforcement community to combat these kinds of dangerous offenses. By combatting violent crime, our goal is to ensure that the citizens of the Granite State feel safe as they conduct their daily business in their local communities.”

“Today’s sentence holds Trevor Allen accountable for targeting this financial institution and instilling fear in innocent employees and bystanders. It also is a warning to others that if you commit bank robbery or any other violent crime in New Hampshire you will face serious consequences for your unlawful actions,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

This matter was investigated by the Charlestown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Dronzek.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today