Vermont License Plates Available For Decorated Veterans

Governor Phil Scott Announces New Vermont License Plates Now Available For Decorated Veterans

Montpelier – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA) announced today that the State is now offering two new license plates to honor Vermont veterans who received the Air Medal and the Bronze Star for their service to our country.

“Our work to honor military veterans is never ending,” said Governor Scott. “We will be forever indebted to the heroes who earned these medals in the line of duty, and this is a small gesture of our appreciation for their bravery, service and devotion to our country and its citizens.”

“Many of us notice license plates as we drive around town and throughout the state, and these two additional license plates for our decorated veterans will enable them to be further recognized by their neighbors, community members, and others around Vermont,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.

The Office of Veterans Affairs worked with DMV on graphics of the Air Medal and Bronze Star to create the new license plate designs. Vermonters who have been awarded either medal qualify for the license plate and must first submit an application to the OVA before the DMV can issue the plate.

“This is another valuable way to recognize Vermont veterans and their contributions,” said OVA Director Robert E. Burke.

The DMV offers a variety of license plates for veterans, with a total of 8,485 currently in use on Vermont vehicles. For more information, visit the DMV website at https://dmv.vermont.gov/military/military-license-plates.