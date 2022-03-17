Vermont Governor – Removal Of Covid Testing Requirements

Statement From Governor Phil Scott On Removal Of Testing Requirements For Crossing The Canadian Border

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement regarding the Canadian government removing COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians and visitors to cross the border starting April 1, 2022:

“The move from the Canadian government is a welcomed step forward. In addition to reuniting our border communities, this change will also bring Canadian businesses and travelers back to Vermont to enjoy our downtowns, outdoor recreation opportunities, and expand our economic ties.

“I have been in communication with the Canadian government throughout the pandemic, and the testing policy has been at the top of the list recently. We know that our border communities are culturally and economically inseparable, and we’re thrilled these communities will be able to more easily go about their daily lives as they did prior to the pandemic.

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen Vermont’s ties with Canada and Quebec in the years to come.”