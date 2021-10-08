Vermont Governor Announces Retirement Of Susanne Young

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott today announced that one of the most distinguished public servants in Vermont history, Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young, will be retiring next month after more than 40 years of service to the State of Vermont. Among other positions, Secretary Young has served the State as deputy treasurer and legal counsel to Governor Jim Douglas, deputy attorney general to Attorney General Bill Sorrell, and now secretary of the Agency of Administration.

“I’m not aware of anyone who has demonstrated a deeper commitment to public service than Susanne Young,” said Governor Scott. “We’ve been fortunate to have Susanne serving as secretary of Administration over the last five years. She has been at the center of our efforts to make Vermont more affordable and deliver Vermonters a more efficient and responsive state government. Susanne’s expertise, dedication, common sense and humor will be sorely missed, and I wish her the very best in her well-earned retirement.”

“I have been blessed with a long and diverse 40-year career in service to the people of Vermont. While the role of secretary of administration has undoubtedly been the most challenging yet, it has also been the most rewarding,” said Secretary Young. “I am proud and humbled by the opportunity to be part of an incredible team of dedicated, focused individuals who have worked to achieve Governor Scott’s goals while meeting the unexpected challenges presented by the pandemic head on. I want to express my gratitude to Governor Scott for his leadership and vision that have made this work so meaningful and worthwhile.”

The Agency of Administration is responsible for government operations and finance, and includes the departments of Finance and Management, Taxes, Human Resources, Buildings and General Services and State Libraries, as well as the executive director of racial equity and the chief performance officer. As secretary of the agency and a member of the Governor’s senior staff, Young has helped lead the Governor’s efforts to slow budget growth to levels Vermonters can afford – including passing multiple budgets that did not raise taxes or fees – while increasing investment in priority areas like housing, childcare, climate change mitigation and infrastructure. During the pandemic, she’s also helped lead the management of historic levels of federal aid, and the deployment of hundreds of millions to respond to the pandemic and its economic impacts.

Secretary Young began her service to the State after graduating from Vermont Law School in 1981. In addition to serving as deputy attorney general and deputy treasurer, during her career she has served as general counsel for the Vermont Department of Corrections and other departments within the Vermont Agency of Human Services, as well as director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and chief of the Criminal Justice Division.

“Susanne is a role model for public service; her energy, competence and ethics are second to none. It was a privilege to work with her,” said Governor Jim Douglas, who was state treasurer while Young was deputy and governor while she served eight years as the governor’s legal counsel.

Secretary Young’s last day will be November 6. Deputy Administration Secretary Kristin Clouser will serve as interim secretary.