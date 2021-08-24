Vermont Governor announced Walk-in Vaccination Clinics

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older. You can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

The vaccination sites listed below also offer additional doses for those currently eligible based on guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some primary care providers and pharmacies are also offering additional doses. Check with your doctor or pharmacist for more information.

Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Tuesday, August 24

Green Mountain Tech Center, 738 VT Route 15, Hyde Park

Bellows Free Academy, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax

Johnson Elementary School, 57 College Hill Road, Johnson

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Brattleboro, 51 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Wednesday, August 25

Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro

Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford

Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock

Wells River Chevrolet, 10 Railroad Street, Wells River

Putney Fire Department, 14 Main Street, Putney

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Thursday, August 26

South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Springfield, 390 River Street, Springfield

Waterbury Farmers’ Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, August 27

Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Ave, Middlebury

Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River

St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury

Saturday, August 28

Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville

Chandler Center for the Arts – Music Series, 24 Elm Street, Randolph

Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro

U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier

Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford

Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

West Fairlee Old Home Day, 870 Route 113, Fairlee

Sunday, August 29