Vermont Governor announced Walk-in Vaccination Clinics

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older. You can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.
The vaccination sites listed below also offer additional doses for those currently eligible based on guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some primary care providers and pharmacies are also offering additional doses. Check with your doctor or pharmacist for more information.
Here are the vaccination sites available this week:
Tuesday, August 24
- Green Mountain Tech Center, 738 VT Route 15, Hyde Park
- Bellows Free Academy, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
- Johnson Elementary School, 57 College Hill Road, Johnson
- Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Brattleboro, 51 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Wednesday, August 25
- Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro
- Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford
- Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock
- Wells River Chevrolet, 10 Railroad Street, Wells River
- Putney Fire Department, 14 Main Street, Putney
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Thursday, August 26
- South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington
- Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
- Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
- Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Springfield, 390 River Street, Springfield
- Waterbury Farmers’ Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, August 27
- Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
- Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
- Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville
- Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
- Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Ave, Middlebury
- Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River
- St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Saturday, August 28
- Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
- Chandler Center for the Arts – Music Series, 24 Elm Street, Randolph
- Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro
- U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier
- Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford
- Bondville Fair, 350 VT Route 30, Bondville
- Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
- West Fairlee Old Home Day, 870 Route 113, Fairlee
Sunday, August 29
- Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville
- Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 VT Route 100, Duxbury
- Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes
- Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction