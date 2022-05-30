Vermont Governor announced action on Legislation

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 27, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.517, An act relating to educational benefits for members of the military and their families and eligibility for election to serve as Adjutant and Inspector General

When signing H.517, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Whenever we have the opportunity to support those who devote themselves to protecting our state and nation, we should take it. This bill takes important steps to benefit members of our National Guard, building on progress we made several years ago, while also helping their family members. Increasing and extending the National Guard Tuition Benefit Program will bolster recruitment efforts and make Vermont a more attractive place for those seeking to serve Vermont and their country.”

H.515, An act relating to banking, insurance, and securities

H.533, An act relating to forfeited property disposition and a study assessing civil and criminal seizure and forfeiture of property in drug-related offenses

H.546, An act relating to racial justice statistics

H.551, An act relating to prohibiting racially and religiously restrictive covenants in deeds

H.559, An act relating to workers’ compensation

H.626, An act relating to the sale, use, or application of neonicotinoid pesticides

H.697, An act relating to eligibility of reserve forestland for enrollment in the Use Value Appraisal Program

H.510, An act relating to tax reductions and other aid for Vermonters

When signing H.510, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Tax relief has always been my priority, but instead I’ve had to resort to preventing efforts to raise taxes over the last six years, so I’m encouraged the Legislature agreed with me this session that Vermonters need a break. Although the proposals I put forward would have helped a broader cross section of taxpayers, such as working families, low-income households, seniors on fixed incomes and students, while also helping to recruit and retain needed workers, and more, this bill is a step in the right direction. As Governor, I will continue to push for broader tax relief in the future, while pushing back against attempts to increase the already high cost of living in Vermont.”

