Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Announces Opening of Additional Business Operations, Increased Social Gathering Sizes

(STL.News) – Governor Phil Scott today announced the resumption of additional close contact businesses, dental procedures, businesses that require work in the home, and of limited overnight youth summer camp programming. As state modeling continues to indicate a low number of COVID-19 cases, he also increased the size of social gatherings.

“We’re able to take these steps because Vermonters have been smart and safe. We continue to see very low case numbers because Vermonters are using common sense and making good choices,” said Governor Scott. “This must continue if we want to open things further and, so far, Vermonters are doing just that.”

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has issued health and safety requirements and procedures for the resumption of close contact businesses such as gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors, as well as cleaning services and other businesses that require home visits, beginning on June 1. Additionally, overnight youth summer camp programming can resume in a limited capacity and with strict safety and travel procedures, beginning June 7. Reopening of these businesses is dependent on established occupancy limits and physical distancing requirements, as well as health, sanitation and training measures, which can be found at accd.vermont.gov.

Addendum 16, signed by Governor Scott today, also allows social gatherings of 25 people or less, effective June 1, though existing occupancy limits for operations including retail, recreation, dining, worship and event spaces remain in place.

And the Vermont Department of Health has issued guidance allowing for some additional dental procedures, allowing for aerosol-generating procedures in compliance with CDC and Health Department safety standards and precautions.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE