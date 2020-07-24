Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

RESTON, VA (STL.News) VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Verisign”) reported revenue of $314 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 2.6 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Verisign reported net income of $152 million and diluted earnings per share (diluted “EPS”) of $1.32 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $148 million and diluted EPS of $1.24 for the same quarter in 2019. The operating margin was 65.8 percent for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 65.9 percent for the same quarter in 2019.

“For many people who are working from home and isolating at home, online services are critical. More businesses and individuals than ever depend on internet infrastructure for their livelihood. Commitment to our mission of maintaining our unparalleled record of uninterrupted .com and .net DNS is our priority,” said Jim Bidzos, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

