Vehicle Arson on Menominee Indian Reservation to Cover Up Overdose Death Leads to Prison Sentences

Gregory J. Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that the following three individuals received prison sentences related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation:

Timothy M. Snider, Jr. (Age: 29), of Green Bay, Wisconsin;

Emerson K. Reed (Age: 36), formerly of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and

Kayla M. Childs (Age: 34), formerly of Shawano, Wisconsin.

The sentences, imposed by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach, were the result of guilty pleas entered by the defendants to charges in an indictment returned in June 2021 and can be summarized as follows:

Defendant

Charges of Conviction

Months of Confinement

Months of Supervised Release

Timothy M. Snider, Jr.

Distribution of Heroin

Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate a Felony Drug Offense

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

Total of 150 months

120 months

Emerson K. Reed

Arson in Connection with a Federal Felony

120 months

60 months

Kayla M. Childs

Conspiracy to Obstruct Justice

30 months

36 months

According to publicly filed court documents, the investigation began in August 2020 with the discovery of a burned-out vehicle in a remote area of the Menominee Indian Reservation. The vehicle contained the remains of a missing woman from Green Bay. Investigators were able to determine the vehicle and woman were in Green Bay on August 3, 2020. Dozens of interviews and corroborating information collected through court orders showed that the woman used social media to communicate with and subsequently purchase heroin from Snider at his home on the afternoon of August 3, 2020. The woman then overdosed, at which point Snider, Reed, and others conspired to conceal her death.

Reed contacted another man, and on August 4, 2020, Snider and Reed transported the woman’s remains and vehicle to the Menominee Indian Reservation. Reed later met with Childs and the other man, and the three moved the vehicle and remains to a remote area of the reservation off County Highway M near State Highway 55. Reed and the other man doused the vehicle interior and exterior with gasoline and other liquids and set it afire. The fire nearly destroyed the remains and vehicle.

The other man was indicted but committed suicide shortly after his first court appearance.

In sentencing the defendants, Senior Judge Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crimes, observing that the sentencing guidelines set for the offenses did not address situations and actions like those of the defendants. Judge Griesbach also remarked upon the pain and emotional damage done to the woman’s family and many others through the defendants’ egregious acts. Finally, Judge Griesbach observed the need to deter those who might consider similar actions.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, with support from the Brown County Drug Task Force, Wisconsin State Fire Marshal, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center, and Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier prosecuted the case in United States District Court.

