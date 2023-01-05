Vedanta shares gain 0.24% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 312.1 on BSE at 11:12AM (IST) on Friday, up 0.24 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 206.1 and a high of Rs 440.75.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 7.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 43.56 per share and 2.3 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 105,270 shares changed hands on the counter till 11:12AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 115679.23 crore and is part of the Diversified industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 7.72 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 6.68 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 314.4 and Rs 311.0.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Vedanta Ltd. stood at 8.68 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.