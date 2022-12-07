Vedanta shares drop 0.37% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 0.37 per cent lower in Wednesday’s session at 12:48PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 314.05 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 315.45 and Rs 311.1, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 440.75 and a 52-week low of 206.1. About 198,843 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was down 63.05 points at 18579.7, while the BSE Sensex traded 167.51 points lower at 62458.85 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 11 stocks traded the day in the green, while 39 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 37351.0 crore, down 5.09 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 39355.0 crore and down 20.2 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 1808.0 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 69.69 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 17.53 per cent and MFs 2.1 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 309.33 on December 07, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 295.13. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.