Vanderburgh County and City of Evansville receive COVID-19 funding from the Department of Justice

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today that the City of Evansville received $218,478 and Vanderburgh County received $58,008 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The funds are to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, allowed eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs said the funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.

“These local law enforcement officers and first responders have done an outstanding job keeping us all safe and upholding the rule of law during these challenging times.” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department and the Evansville Police Department deserve our notice and appreciation for their efforts. This grant is money well spent on those who continue to serve during this unprecedented time.”

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “Our Office is grateful to the Bureau of Justice Assistance for streamlining the grant application process in order to make this essential funding available for use quickly. The costs we incur due to COVID-19 continue to mount. This funding will be used to defray our equipment and overtime expenses as we combat the epidemic locally.”

“We’re grateful to U.S. Attorney Minkler and the Department of Justice for this grant,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “These funds will help us continue to invest in making our neighborhoods safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin expressed his appreciation stating, “With additional funding to support the safety and welfare of our officers, this grant will ensure we can continue to serve the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE