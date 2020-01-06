Valvoline Announces Opening of Acquired Franchised Quick-Lube Center in Brewton, Alabama

New location marks company’s first service center in Alabama and expands network of approximately 1,400 company-owned and franchised quick lube locations

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) Valvoline Inc. – a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services – announced today its franchisee, Metrolube Companies, has acquired a quick-lube location that is now operating as a Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) service center in Brewton, Alabama, just north of the Florida panhandle.

A core element of Valvoline’s strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which is all about delivering a quick, easy and trusted experience for every customer, every day.

This is the company’s first VIOC quick-lube location in Alabama. The service center is at 1610 Douglas Avenue in Brewton. No appointments are necessary.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change service centers let customers stay in their cars and watch VIOC’s certified technicians perform their service. Technicians complete a professional ASE®-accredited training program that is ranked #4 globally by the Association for Talent Development’s 2019 BEST Award. In addition to full-service oil changes done in about 15 minutes, VIOC performs a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including transmission, radiator and air-conditioning services; safety parts replacement, including wiper blades and light bulbs; and tire rotation. Most locations also offer fuel system and battery services. VIOC services most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.