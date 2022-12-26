Value, growth or neglected sectors – what should you focus on in 2023? Ajay Vora answers

“This year we had a 10% growth in Nifty EPS. Next year again we will be somewhere around 10-12% growth but one will have to find certain pockets where growth can be 15%-18% with reasonable valuation and that can be a good theme,” says Ajay Vora, Head-Equities, Nuvama Asset Management.

Can you start by telling us what is your perspective on the market with the sort of broader market sell-off that you saw in the last few days? Is it making the market look healthier?

If you look at how the markets generally behave, in the medium term, it is mainly discounting different narratives. At the start of the financial year in April, markets were fearing aggressive rate hikes and therefore in that particular quarter, we saw almost 10% correction because the market was trying to adjust to the aggressive rate hikes.

As the market realised that the rates have gone too high and therefore inflation will likely ease off, the market took comfort in that and therefore we saw a very sharp rally. These are the two narratives which had played out and as we are settling in with higher rates and inflation also cooling off, the theme which will play out from here on is that since rates will be higher for longer, growth will take a knock.

In the entire rally, we must have seen that from the lows, markets have rallied by almost say 20% odd approximately. The value trade has done pretty well and therefore the PSU banks and commodities have rallied by anywhere from 40% to 70%. Growth is likely to slow down globally as well as in India and on top of it we have seen this re-emergence of the Covid fear, although there is no concrete data to show that in India we are going to see a significant rise. But adjusting to that slower growth, we are seeing this kind of a correction over the last few days.

Market will factor in higher growth, lower growth or better growth but what is the sense you are getting and what should be the trading style going into 2023? Should it be value, should it be growth and should it be neglected sectors which saw a rally in 2022?

My view is that growth will definitely slow down and one should stay away from expensive growth stocks. I feel that there are still certain pockets in the market where there is order inflow from entire capital goods and infra space which are seeing decent growth and valuations are pretty reasonable in a few names. That is one theme which can play out pretty well.

We are also pretty bullish on the private sector banks because they are still in a sweet spot, considering the credit growth and the benign asset quality and also the ownership. If you look at it, the FII ownership in banks is still pretty low versus what they used to have earlier and that is a comfortable space we feel is looking good for the next one year or so.

If you look at the broader markets this year, which is FY23, we will end with Nifty EPS or somewhere close to 810 odd and maybe FY24 will be closer to 920 odd. So at 18,000 odd or 20 times multiple, it is pretty fair, especially in an environment where rates are higher and valuation expansion looks unlikely.

How would you look at the new age companies? The way they have fallen, the way they have seen a derating earlier, there seems to be a huge rush of supply?

It is very clear that in a high rates environment, cash flow is the key and free cash flow is very important rather than just looking at the price to sales multiple. It will still take some time for all these new age companies to generate a free cash flow. We have stayed away from this theme and we could continue to stay away.

But these companies offer growth and have a disruptive model. Some of these companies also provide some comfort as the majority of their fundraising is done. Are you looking at them or are you saying they are still pretty expensive and let the market find its own price?

We are definitely evaluating them every now and then but the valuations are still pretty high. Although they are offering decent growth, my point is that in 2008, during the Global Financial Crisis, a large part of the bubble got formed into all those NPS and all those subprime assets. This time, I am not seeing a bubble but definitely euphoria has been created on the private market side and therefore one has to wait and watch where things settle and I am saying that although growth is there, when we are investing, free cash flow is extremely important. So that is something which we will monitor every quarter.

It is always nice to compare it with the sort of subprime that one saw but that had a cascading effect. These companies do not have loans, these companies does not have cascading impact. It is just a large PE investment and PE players can shut down. The PE players may lose their job and if something goes down, do you think this can be compared to that sort of loan issue that you are talking about?

The point over here is that the amount of the liquidity which the world has seen over the last 10 years or so and if you compare it and look at the data, a large part has gone into these kind of start-ups globally and is a very clear indicator and something which is very evident is the way we have seen so many start-up value getting eroded in Nasdaq and in the US or even in the Chinese market.

My point is that this kind of euphoria which gets created take some time to settle down. I am just not trying to compare the subprime with the private market. What I am trying to say is the liquidity flow which took place in subprime to some extent is similar to what has taken place in the private markets.

In terms of heavy asset owners, are you a fan of the likes of L&T, , power and infra companies? For 12 years, they had that issue of subprime and loan not coming to them. Have they finally found their way in terms of how to grow?

So not to talk about any specific company but we like this entire capital goods and infra space because private capex in the country has now reached a level seen in the 2003-2008 period. Therefore, after almost 15 years, private capex has emerged in a very big way and that is very broad and across all sectors – be it steel, cement, chemicals, pharma etc.

We are seeing a decent announcement by the companies on the future capex and that gives us a lot of confidence for this entire capital goods space in terms of their order inflow and raw material prices coming off, which were pretty high earlier, impacting their margins. We can see some sort of tailwind there as well. I agree that the valuations are a bit high right now but since the cycle can be a pretty longer one this time, one can definitely look at a decent name and participate in this theme.

In terms of capex I can understand you cannot be stock specific but you can tell us whether you like capital goods, power, infrastructure, ports, roads. How would you look at these?

So in terms of the sectors we definitely like the capital goods space and within infra, there are not many options but there are a few companies within the infra space that are available at two times, three times EV to EBITDA. That is looking very interesting.

We are on the utility side like power also and are positive over there because stocks are trading at one time price to book and another way to play is the entire cement space and that is looking very interesting with a lot of consolidation happening there. Raw material prices have come off in terms of pet coke prices. Supply growth is unlikely to be very strong whereas if demand persists till the 2024 elections, then that sector also has a lot of upside from here.

You think consolidation has happened in smaller sectors like sugar, paper etc. The pricing power is slightly better on consolidation and debt being over. Are these smaller sectors interesting as over the last 10 years, we have seen a humongous amount of M&As?

We do not closely monitor the smaller sectors like sugar and paper but one thing is pretty sure that in corporate India, be it the larger companies or the smaller companies, the deleveraging theme has played out pretty well over last two to three years and therefore once the demand really picks up, we will have operating leverage as well as the financial leverage.

Broadly, in whichever commodity sector, if the deleveraging has happened and if you are looking at decent demand going forward, that sector will definitely offer decent upside.

