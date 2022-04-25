Vallejo Men Sentenced to Prison for Robbery and Assault of Federal Officer During Undercover Drug Deal

(STL.News) Rafael Ruiz, 34, and Edgar Torres, 35, of Vallejo, were sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to 13 and 10 years in prison respectively for their involvement in the armed robbery of a federal agent during an undercover drug deal, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on June 14, July 3, and July 27, 2018, Ruiz sold crystal methamphetamine and thousands of methamphetamine pills to an undercover agent. Ruiz agreed to sell heroin to the undercover agent on Sept. 3, 2018. During that arranged transaction, Ruiz and Torres robbed the undercover agent at gunpoint. During the robbery, Torres pointed the firearm at the agent and threatened to kill him.

Ruiz and Torres were arrested in possession of the stolen funds. The firearm used in the robbery, a Halloween mask, knife, and 3,000 additional methamphetamine pills were later seized from Ruiz’s residence. Ruiz was convicted of distribution of at least 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit robbery of money of the United States, and assault on a federal officer. Torres was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery of money of the United States, assault on a federal officer, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Vallejo Police Department, the Napa Sheriff’s Department, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron L. Desmond and Justin L. Lee prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today