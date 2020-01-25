Valero Energy Corporation Board of Directors Elects New Member, Eric D. Mullins

SAN ANTONIO, TX (STL.News) Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Eric D. Mullins has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Following the appointment, the board of Valero will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Mullins is Managing Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Lime Rock Resources team and has jointly led the team since co-founding the Lime Rock Resources strategy in 2005. Mullins oversees all strategic, financial and operational aspects of the Lime Rock Resources funds.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric to our board. He is an outstanding addition who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Lime Rock, Mullins served as a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs where he led numerous financing, structuring and strategic advisory transactions for public and private E&P companies in the division’s Natural Resources Group.