Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

SAN ANTONIO, TX (STL.News) Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023 and $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Valero intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the notes.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 1-866-271-7403, and online at www.sec.gov.