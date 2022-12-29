?V-Mart, Federal Bank among 9 stock ideas for 2023 from 6 golden themes

Axis maintained its buy rating on Cipla with a target of Rs 1,260, an upside potential of 17% from the current market price of Rs 1,077 per share.”We expect the new base for Cipla’s US business to be in the range of $170-180 million per quarter led by steady traction in gRevlimid/Lanreotide (increasing market share) and expected approval for gAdvair in H2FY23. Furthermore, peptide injectables and respiratory assets are expected to drive US growth,” the brokerage said.

Hindustan UnileverDomestic brokerage Axis Securities maintained its buy call on HUL with a target price of Rs 3,000, a significant upside of 18% from the current market price of Rs 2,550 per share. “FMCG companies have been battling with a rural slowdown for the last few quarters, impacting their overall volume growth. However, demand is likely to recover in the coming quarters as the inflation moderates, thanks to the RBI intervention, higher farm income MSP, higher crop realization, and higher remittances,” it said.