UV ARC puts in a counter bid for SSA

Mumbai: Lenders to rice exporter SSA International have received a counter bid against the offer from the National Asset Reconstruction Co (NARCL), improving their recovery prospects from the debt-laden company.

UV ARC has offered a ?32.5 crore bid to top NARCL’s offer of ?31 crore, people familiar with the development said. Wednesday was the last day for challenging bids to be submitted for the company.

“This offer is slightly better but not by too much. It remains to be seen whether the NARCL wants to match or beat it,” said a person familiar with the offer. He added that a second offer could also be part of the challenge but that could not be verified. UV ARC did not reply to an email seeking comment till press time.

The company owes lenders led by a total of ?530 crore. SBI with dues outstanding of ?368 crore, (?118 crore) and IDBI Bank( ?43 crore) are the three main lenders..