Utica Fentanyl Trafficker Clifford Billins Going To Prison

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Clifford Billins, 41, of Utica, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin, was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. McGrath, who handled the case, stated that between September 2017 and August 2018, the defendant conspired with others to sell fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin. Billins routinely trafficked bulk quantities of illegal narcotics, which were then redistributed to individual drug users in the Rochester and Utica areas.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. Devito, New York Field Division; the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, under the direction of the District Attorney Sandra Doorley; and the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief La’Ron D. Singletary.

