Utah – Nominees Announced For Court Of Appeals

Nominees Announced For Utah Court Of Appeals Vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (STL.News) The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Utah Court of Appeals. This position results from the confirmation of Judge Diana Hagen to the Utah Supreme Court on May 18, 2022.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Sarah Carlquist, Appellate Attorney, Salt Lake Legal Defender Association; Rita Cornish, Judge, Second District Court; Susan Eisenman, Judge, Third District Juvenile Court; John Luthy, County Attorney, Cache County; Debra Nelson, Chief Appellate Officer, Indigent Appellate Defense Division; Amy Oliver, Judge, Third District Court; Jennifer Valencia, Judge, Second District Court.

Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon September 12, 2022. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

