Utah Governor Signs Ten Bills

(STL.News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert signed ten bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the Special Session so far to 11. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB3001 Bond Amendments, Last, B.

HB3002 Appropriations Revisions, Last, B.

HB3003 Income Tax Revisions, Spendlove, R.

HB3006 Election Amendments, Moss, J.

HB3007 Covid-19 Workers’ Compensation Amendments for First Responders, Gibson, F.

HCR301 Concurrent Resolution Honoring Healthcare Workers and Others, Ballard, M.

SB3001 Pandemic Response Appropriations Adjustments, Stevenson, J.

SB3002 Emergency Health Care Access and Immunity Amendments, Vickers, E.

SB3003 Unemployment Benefits Amendments, Millner, A.

SB3005 Education Modifications, Henderson D.

