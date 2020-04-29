Utah Governor Signs Four Bills

(STL.News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert signed four bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the Special Sessions so far to 15. Information on these bills can be found below.

HB4001 Pandemic Response Federal Funds Appropriations, Last, B.

HB4002 Rail Fuel Sales Tax Amendments, Ferry, J.

HB4003 Special Needs Opportunity Scholarship Program, Schultz, M.

HB4004 Bar Establishment License Renewal Amendments, Hawkes, T.

