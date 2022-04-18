Utah Governor Sign Bill For Water & Natural Resources

Gov. Cox Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing For Water And Natural Resources
SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:
- HB168: Preferences Of Water Rights Amendments
- HB282: Water Wise Landscaping Amendments
- SB110: Water As Part Of General Plan
- HB305: Natural Resources Revisions
- HB33: Instream Water Flow Amendments
- HB121: Water Conservation Modifications
- HB242: Secondary Water Metering Amendments
- HB410: Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement
- HB429: Great Salt Lake Amendments
- HB157: Sovereign Lands Revenue Amendments
- HB232: Utah Lake Authority
Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.
You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.