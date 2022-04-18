Utah Governor Sign Bill For Water & Natural Resources

Politics

April 18, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Cox Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing For Water And Natural Resources

SALT LAKE CITY  UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox held a ceremonial signing of the following bills:

  • HB168: Preferences Of Water Rights Amendments
  • HB282: Water Wise Landscaping Amendments
  • SB110: Water As Part Of General Plan
  • HB305: Natural Resources Revisions
  • HB33: Instream Water Flow Amendments
  • HB121: Water Conservation Modifications
  • HB242: Secondary Water Metering Amendments
  • HB410: Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement
  • HB429: Great Salt Lake Amendments
  • HB157: Sovereign Lands Revenue Amendments
  • HB232: Utah Lake Authority

Thank you to the Utahns who worked so hard on these bills.

You can read more about each of the bills we’ve signed here.