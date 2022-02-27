Utah Governor Orders Russian Products Removed from Liquor Stores

Utah Governor Cox orders Russian products removed from state liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News) In an impressive moral move, Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox released the following statement February 26, 2022:

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox has issued an executive order requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from its shelves immediately.

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox said. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

Editor Notes: We encourage anybody or any organization to follow similar actions to make a clear statement to the world about what society wants and expects for a way of life. The clear preference by cultures around the world is “freedom.”

Additionally, we strongly encourage media companies to help unite our country and unite the people for democracy worldwide. Stop playing political games and fighting among ourselves and fight against those that threaten our country and democracy worldwide.

CLICK to visit our new Video Gallery to keep up-to-date with world events.