Utah Governor Hosts News Conference On PBS Utah

Gov. Cox Hosts Monthly News Conference On PBS Utah
SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Click here to watch Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s monthly news conference hosted by PBS Utah.
ASL interpretation is provided.
Highlights include:
- On Day 500, Utah’s economy is stronger than ever by pretty much every metric. We’ve had record low unemployment since December, strong GPD growth, strong job growth and we’re ranked the number one state for economic outlook and recovery.
- We’ve delivered on returning hard-earned money to Utah taxpayers, cutting $300 million in income taxes, Social Security taxes and the new earned income tax credit.
- We’ve overhauled business incentives and licenses.
- We pushed funding for at-risk students, optional all-day kindergarten and teacher pay raises.
- We launched an Adopt-A-School program inviting the private sector to partner with and support schools around the state.
- We’ve expanded programs for apprenticeships and certification programs for workers, and we created the Return Utah program to help those re-entering the workforce.
- We delivered more than 5 million vaccines in record time to protect Utahns against COVID-19.
- And we’ve created the One Utah Health Collaborative, an effort with hundreds of stakeholders working together to lower health care costs and improve health outcomes.
- As promised, we’ve created more opportunity for all Utahns, with more women serving in our cabinet and senior staff positions than ever before, and more diverse candidates recruited for state jobs, boards, commissions, and judicial appointments to better reflect our population.
- And we’ve combined several state departments to be more responsive and efficient.