SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following video message to all Utahns:

“Recent COVID-19 case counts and deaths are a sobering reminder of just how contagious this Omicron variant is. Like every other state, we expect record case numbers for the next few weeks. The good news is we have the tools to beat this, but they only work if we use them. If, for whatever reason, you have been putting off getting vaccinated or boosted, now is the time.

“Vaccinations and boosters have been shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. They are the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Vaccines work, they’re safe and it’s easier than ever to get one for everyone age 5 and up. Please visit your doctor, your local pharmacy or coronavirus.utah.gov to find a location that’s near you.

“If you feel sick, please get tested and stay home. If you’re indoors, mask up with an N-95 or KN-95 mask.

“To our healthcare workers, we are forever grateful to your hard work and sacrifices over the last two years. We know our hospitals are likely to be full once again over the next few weeks.

“Utahns, let’s do everything we can to ease their burdens. I am more optimistic than ever that this wave will bring an end to the pandemic as we know it. Please be kind and patient as we work to get through this together.”