Utah Governor Cox Hosts Monthly News Conference

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s monthly news conference hosted by PBS Utah.

ASL interpretation is provided.

Some highlights from this news conference include:

We know snowstorms are making life a little more complicated, but we need the moisture, so we’re grateful that winter has arrived and that we have snowplow drivers and public safety officers keeping us safe on the roads. Please slow down and be careful.

So far, 23% of 5-11 year olds have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which is great news! We also continue to do well with 12-18 year olds. 234,527 kids in this age range have received a first dose — that 63% of those who are eligible.

If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, and it has been less than 10 days since your symptoms began, you should visit http://coronavirus.utah.gov/mab to find out if monoclonal antibodies treatment is right for you.

We are speaking with school superintendents and are impressed with their approach to confronting racism. They have many programs to teach inclusion, but it’s an ongoing conversation with students, parents, and teachers.

When it comes to the Colorado River, we are committed to working with basin states on sustainable solutions. We acknowledge that hydrology has changed and are committed to live within our means.