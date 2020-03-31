Utah Gov. Issues Executive Orders Related to Utah COVID-19 Response

(STL.News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued two Executive Orders today . The first allows state and local entities participating in the Utah Retirement Systems to extend work opportunities to recently retired persons in order to meet needs for critical government functions. The order accomplishes this by temporarily suspending certain provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act.

The second order suspends sections of state statute limiting how funds from the Industrial Assistance Account can be accessed. This suspension will allow the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to tap into the fund in order to offer zero interest loans to small businesses under the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan Program.

The governor released the following statement:

“Utah’s coronavirus response is comprehensive. It takes into account both crucial public health needs and economic needs. These executive orders will help us continue providing essential services, and create a pathway to support small businesses impacted by social distancing orders and recommendations.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE