Utah Gov. Herbert Lowers Flags In Honor Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (STL.News) Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the State of Utah on Saturday, Sept 19. 2020, following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The governor has issued the following statement:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force of nature. She had a keen intellect and a tremendous work ethic. She broke through countless barriers, shattering ceilings and leading the way for women to have more involvement in government. She was a true pioneer in every sense. Justice Ginsburg gave tireless service well beyond retirement age and had a tremendous impact on our nation. Jeanette and I send our sincere condolences to her family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds starting immediately. The flag will be flown at half-staff until the day of interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Once that date has been established, we will send out another notification to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

