Utah DTS Completes Massive Data Server Transfer

Utah Division Of Technology Services Completes Massive Data Server Transfer

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) The Utah Department of Government Operations and Division of Technology Services (DTS) are celebrating the landmark transfer of the state’s data center from the Utah State Capitol to the state office building in Taylorsville.

This means the state phone system and call centers, the print center, the state network, and more than 2,000 servers (which house all state systems and applications) moved to their new home in the cloud or in Taylorsville.

More than 350 employees from the Utah Department of Government Operations, the Division of Technology Services and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management were involved in this move, spending countless hours to ensure the safety and security of the state’s data and IT systems remained intact.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox expressed his gratitude for the coordinated effort.

“I want to thank Government Operations Executive Director Jenney Rees, DTS Division Director Alan Fuller and everyone at DTS, DFCM and GovOps for their extraordinary efforts,” Gov. Cox said. “You were given a monumental task and you completed it on time and on budget. Thank you for the professionalism you bring to state government every day.”