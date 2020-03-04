USP Lewisburg Inmate Lorenzo Scott Charged With Murder

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Lorenzo Scott, age 47, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg (USP Lewisburg), was indicted by a federal grand jury for murder, assault with intent to commit murder and assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Scott was an inmate at USP Lewisburg on March 25, 2015, when he assaulted his cellmate and repeatedly struck, stomped and inflicted blunt force trauma to the cellmate’s head, neck and face resulting in life threatening injuries. The cellmate later died as a result of the injuries.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The charges carry a maximum sentence under federal law of up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

