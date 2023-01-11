Use market correction to buy the stocks you like: Sandip Sabharwal

“The probability of overall emerging markets doing very well this year has increased. Will India underperform? Given our premium to the global emerging markets, there is a great possibility, but I do not see India actually falling too much,” says Sandip Sabharwal, asksandipsabharwal.com.Why are we trading in a range? What will it take for the Nifty to come out of the range and when will it come out of the range?

The three questions you asked require a crystal ball to answer. I think Indian markets are adjusting to expected results and some of the foreign investors are reallocating from India. That is the factual situation. The other factual situation is that global emerging market outlook is improving and historically, we have seen that once valuations touch such low levels and we are near the peak of the rate hike cycle, typically emerging markets bounce back. So the probability of overall emerging markets doing very well this year has increased. Now whether India will underperform, which is a big possibility given our premium to the global emerging markets, is a possibility, but I do not see India actually falling too much. So the stance here has to be buy the stocks which you like in this weakness, expecting better markets ahead.Is it too early to start thinking that interest rates have peaked out? Also, if interest rates peak out, growth stocks will start making a comeback. I am keeping IT services aside as that is a well discovered space but can niche tech companies like Rate Gain, Tata Com and a lot of others which are not IT services, make a comeback if Nasdaq bounces back?

Yes, I think, that probability is quite high because even on the Nasdaq, most of the largecap technology companies in the US have started turning attractive and to that extent a, follow through with linkages will show that the correlation between Nasdaq and many of these technology companies is pretty high. Now for that, we need to go stock by stock and analyse what needs to be done. But yes, that could happen.

